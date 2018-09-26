Metro’s Most Wanted: Who killed David Bewig?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – David Bewig, 31-years-old, grew up in Pevely Missouri with his parents and sister. His father Dave said they were an extremely close-knit family and David enjoyed doing all the typical outdoor things. He said that David also enjoyed music and spent a lot of time promoting local rap and hip-hop artists

Dave said that December 8th, 2016 started like any other day. David was planning a big birthday party for himself, so he headed to St. Louis to pay the DJ and some other people.

The next day, December 9th, 2016, around 3 a.m. David’s body was discovered in a car on the 5500 block of Etzel in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said they think the suspect was in the car sitting next to David when he was shot. They believe that David most likely knew his killer.

His family agrees. There is no doubt in their mind David knew the person who killed him and may have even considered him a friend.

David’s family is begging for someone who knows something to come forward and talk to police.

CrimeStoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.