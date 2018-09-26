× Missouri district settles injury with teen hurt in mud pit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools has agreed to pay $425,000 to a settle a lawsuit alleging that a teen was critically injured in a mud pit because staff failed to properly supervised students at a back-to-school event.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the district denied any wrongdoing in the settlement with Megan Taylor. She was a 17-year-old cheerleader in August 2010 when she was hurt while attending “How Night,” an annual Student Council sponsored tradition at the school.

Taylor, who is now 25, was pushed from behind, fell face forward and was stomped. She repeatedly lost consciousness before she was dragged to safety by a fellow student.

Taylor suffered four strokes, resulting in permanent brain damage. She also fractured her collarbone, injured her heart and missed nearly two months of classes.