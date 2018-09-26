× Officer testifies about ‘knife-gun’ at Laquan McDonald trial

CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago police officer has told jurors at the trial of a white officer charged with murder in the shooting of Laquan McDonald that he once told officers to beware of people possibly carrying guns disguised as knives.

The testimony came Wednesday as defense attorneys sought to bolster their argument that Jason Van Dyke legitimately saw McDonald as a threat before shooting him 16 times as he walked away carrying a knife.

William Shield said he raised the prospect with officers in 2012, two years before McDonald was killed, about knives specially fashioned to shoot bullets. The implication was that Van Dyke could have imagined McDonald had such a device.

But Shield said in cross-examination that neither he nor any officers he knew ever came across such a device.

Truck driver Rudy Barillas testified McDonald tried to stab him with the knife earlier on the night he was killed.