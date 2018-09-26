× Police reviewing claim of sex video at Illinois deaf school

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating a video posted online claiming to show a sexual encounter between two Illinois School for the Deaf students at the institution.

Master Sgt. Mike Link tells The Springfield State Journal-Register that the incident reportedly happened in April.

The School for the Deaf is part of state government. It has about 200 students in pre-kindergarten through high school and a transitional program for young adults. Some students live on the campus in Jacksonville, while others commute from their homes.

Jacksonville deputy police chief Rodney Cox says the department referred to state police the reports about underage sex at the school and a related video that was posted to an adult website.

School spokeswoman Meghan Powers declined to comment.

