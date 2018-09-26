× Public meeting on Ferguson-Florissant District reconstruction set for Wednesday

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson-Florissant School Board hears options Wednesday night on re-structuring the district and possibly closing some schools.

One proposal would transform Mccluer-South Berkeley High School into a selective-admission academy and establish one new comprehensive high school to replace the three current ones.

Officials say they need to reorganize because their buildings are far under capacity and upkeep costs can be better spent on student programs.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 6p.m at the McClure High School Hub.