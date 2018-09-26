× 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS – A teenager was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot by a St. Louis police officer in a north city neighborhood.

According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, the incident unfolded around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue; that sits along the border of the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods.

Police were told of a “large confrontation” at that location, Hayden said. At least one person was said to be armed.

Nearby gang intervention officers responded. These plain-clothes officers arrived in an unmarked vehicle but were wearing vests that identified them as police. The armed individual turned around and faced police, at which point one of the undercover officers took out his service weapon and fired several shots, striking the armed person.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, Hayden said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit was called to the scene. That unit always responds to officer-involved shootings.

Hayden said the officer who fired the shots is 40-years-old and a 10-year veteran of the department. The armed individual was identified as a 15-year-old. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was taken into custody, Hayden said.

It’s unclear how much time elapsed from when the officers exited their vehicle to the shots being fired, Hayden said.