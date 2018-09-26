Rockwood School District employee charged with sex crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO – A Rockwood School District employee has been arrested and accused of having sex with a student.

According to investigators from St. Louis County and Wentzville Police, the incident with a student happened here at Lafayette High School and at the student's home in Wentzville.

Police say Devyn Rhodes, who was a hall monitor at the high school had sex with a 16-year-old female student.

According to a probable cause statement, the sexual activities happened in the school resource officer’s office and the boy's locker room.

The alleged crimes happened in 2017. Wentzville police charged Rhodes for having sex with the 16-year-old girl twice at her home in Wentzville. Rhodes also held the position of a student resource assistant, and he made an appearance on the news panel program "The Pulse” on KPLR News 11. Parents we talked with did not want to go on camera but said they are very concerned about the arrest and called the allegations disturbing.

The Rockwood School District released the following statement:

“This employee was removed from all duties and is prohibited from being on District property while the incident is being investigated. We can assure our school communities that we are working in full cooperation with police, as well as taking the appropriate steps in our schools for the safety of our students.”

And the St. Louis County Police Department released this statement:

“We can confirm an investigation which is ongoing and still trying to determine if there are other victims.”

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Devyn Rhodes with statutory rape and contact with a student by engaging in sexual intercourse.

Those charges are in reference to the alleged sex crimes that happened at the girl’s home in Wentzville.