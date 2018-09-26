Song of the Day – Celtic Thunder

There’s no resting on your laurels for Public Television phenomenon Celtic Thunder! The multi-platinum Irish group will be in St. Louis one night only – Friday, October 12th at The Fabulous Fox Theatre and we have tickets to give away!

The multi-platinum Irish group disembarked from its third Celtic Thunder Cruise in November and completed a US Symphony Tour in December, all the while making preparations for the all-new CELTIC THUNDER X Deluxe Double CD, Deluxe Double DVD packages, which were released on March 2. The releases celebrate the group’s 10th Anniversary, and the Celtic Thunder X tour of 75 cities across the US and Canada will begin in the fall of 2018.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, September 26th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.