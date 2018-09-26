SSM Clinical Dietitian discusses recent food recalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

130,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled because of e-coli concerns. Food safety officials issued the warning after investigating a foodborne outbreak in July.

That outbreak killed one person and led to 18 others getting sick. The meat distributed by Cargill Meat Solutions was produced on June 21st.

It was sold in stores across the country including Aldi, Sam's Club, and Target.

It seems like there have been so many food-related recalls issued lately.

The popular macadamia nuts brand, "Mauna Loa" was recalled over possible e-coli, and the FDA says 130 people became sick with salmonella after eating "Honey Smacks".

Earlier this year, an e-coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce was traced to Arizona and made more than 200 people sick.

Clinical Dietitian, Shital Mehta with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles came onset at Fox 2 to talk about the importance of these recalls.