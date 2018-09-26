× Twitter to update its rules to prohibit ‘dehumanizing language’

ST. LOUIS-Twitter is trying to cut down trolling on its platform with some new rules.

Among the policy changes, the micro-blogging site will prohibit dehumanizing language. This is defined as speech that denies people of human qualities through malicious comparisons to animals or objects.

It cites research that links dehumanizing speech to real-world violence. Twitter is still finalizing what this policy will look like through user feedback and internal reviews.

Our hateful conduct policy is expanding to address dehumanizing language and how it can lead to real-world harm. The Twitter Rules should be easier to understand so we’re trying something new and asking you to be part of the development process. Read more and submit feedback. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 25, 2018