UPS to hire over 900 for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS — UPS announced today it plans on hiring over 900 seasonal employees in the St. Louis area. This is in anticipation of the increase in package volume from November to January 2019.

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer, in a press release by UPS. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

UPS will be hiring full-time and part-time seasonal positions that range from package handlers to drivers.

This announcement comes shortly after the owner of Shop ‘n Save grocery stores has notified over 900 employees of layoffs. Other local companies such as Dierbergs and Schnuck’s have hosted mass-hiring campaigns in effort to pick up some of the recently laid-off Shop ‘n Save employees.