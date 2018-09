Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, Ill. A mail truck was swiped earlier this month from the Imperial Post Office remains missing.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The mail truck was stolen sometime between the evening of September 11 and the afternoon of September 12.

The person who swiped the vehicle was last seen driving it around in Arnold.

If you have information you are urged to call officials at 314-539-9361.