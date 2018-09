× Wood River woman charged with theft of funds

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 37-year-old Jamie L. Butkovich with theft over $10,000 and official misconduct. The charge stems from an ongoing investigation at the Wood River Drainage & Levee District.

Butkovich’s bond has been set at $50,000.

It’s unclear if she is in custody or has bonded out