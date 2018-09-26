You can rappel 17-stories to raise funds for the Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — "Hey, let's go climb off a building!" That's what you and all your friends can do in the "Over the Edge St. Louis" event to benefit the Special Olympics and their year round programs.

Participants will be able to rappel 17-stories down the side of the hotel which overlooks the Gateway Arch and Mississippi Riverfront.

Jim Moran, a committee member with Over the Edge, and Stephanie Littrell, a Special Olympics athlete, join the show to give more information on the event and how you can participate.

For more information, visit www.somo.org/edge.