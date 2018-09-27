2019 Cardinals calendar fundraising opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — With the holiday's getting closer on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about them and all of the fundraising that coincides. Have a group looking to fundraise if you're looking to make money for a team trip or new uniforms? This might be for you.

The St. Louis Cardinals 2019 calendar is going on sale and this may be the ideal solution for you. Gabe Kiley from Cardinals publications joins the show to breakdown the fundraising opportunity the redbirds are providing and all the perks that comes with it.