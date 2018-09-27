Barnes-Jewish Hospital offers free flu shots

ST. LOUIS - How bad is the flu going to be this year? More than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year. The single best way for families to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each year.
The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, body aches, and sore throat. For the 15th consecutive year, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide seasonal flu shots at the following Barnes-Jewish locations while supplies last.
Dr. Hilary Babcock MD at Washington University Infectious Diseases Expert at Barnes-Jewish Hospital joined FOX with details with this year's vaccine.
City of St. Louis
Monday, Oct. 1 - Wednesday, Oct. 3
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby
1 Barnes-Jewish Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2/hr.
South St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center - South County
Saturday, Oct. 6
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
5225 MidAmerica Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63129
Parking is available free on-site.
West St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
Sunday, Oct. 7
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Parking is available free on-site.
North St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital and Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building
Sunday, Oct. 14
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
For more information, visit http://www.barnesjewish.org/flushots