Barnes-Jewish Hospital offers free flu shots

ST. LOUIS - How bad is the flu going to be this year? More than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year. The single best way for families to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each year.

The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, body aches, and sore throat. For the 15th consecutive year, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide seasonal flu shots at the following Barnes-Jewish locations while supplies last.

Dr. Hilary Babcock MD at Washington University Infectious Diseases Expert at Barnes-Jewish Hospital joined FOX with details with this year's vaccine.

City of St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 1 - Wednesday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby

1 Barnes-Jewish Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2/hr.

South St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center - South County

Saturday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5225 MidAmerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site.

West St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Sunday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site.

North St. Louis County Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital and Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building

Sunday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

For more information, visit http://www.barnesjewish.org/flushots