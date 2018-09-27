× Body found in pond near where crews searched for missing man

STILWELL, Mo. – Authorities have found a body in a shallow pond in a rural area south of Kansas City near where they had been looking for a missing man.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim hasn’t been identified, but the body was found close to where crews searched 640 acres Friday for 54-year-old Dalen “Dale” Miller, of Cleveland, Missouri, who was last seen in the area. He was reported missing on Aug. 3.

The sheriff’s office says it’s working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.