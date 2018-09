BELLEVILLE, Ill – There are reports of a crash in Belleville Thursday morning.

Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox flew over the scene where the southbound lanes are closed at 161 at Dutch Hollow.

No word on any injures.

Tune in to FOX 2 in the morning for the latest updates.

Here is a look at that crash in Belleville that has 161 closed at Dutch Hollow SB . 2 cars damaged and another on the shoulder @skyfoxstl @fox2now 1 lane is getting by NB, SB is closed. No word on injuries pic.twitter.com/cQkF8ZYmUE — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) September 27, 2018