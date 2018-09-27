× Endangered person advisory issued for Jennings man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a 38-year-old man who walked away from his home in Jennings Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Tony Taylor was last seen around 5 p.m. at his home in the 8600 block of Jennings Station Road.

Taylor was described as having a diminished mental capacity and could be in danger.

Taylor stands 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact their closest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.