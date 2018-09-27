EPA approves West Lake Landfill clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - Our partners at The Post Dispatch reports EPA officials have confirmed the decision to clean up radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton.

The document will be signed Thursday, September 27 in Washington, D.C., EPA's Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler along with Senator Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Ann Wagner will be in attendance.

The $205 million plan will remove about 70 percent of the radioactive waste from the site. Parts of the site will be excavated between eight and 20 feet below the landfill`s surface to remove the radioactive material. The radioactive material which will remain in the unlined part of the landfill will be at a depth where it is not expected to pose health risks and groundwater will be monitored going forward.

This plan is similar to a cleanup proposal announced earlier this year. That plan included digging out radioactive waste to about 16 feet underground and then installing a specially engineered cover for long-term protection. According to officials the decision being finalized Thursday is about $30 million cheaper and will be done a year faster. This plan will take some four a half years to complete.

Our partners at The Post reports that the contaminated material will be sent to an out of state site for disposal. Radioactive waste from the Manhattan project in World War ll was dumped at West Lake in the 1970`s.

The site has been the focus of safety concerns for years. Those concerns increased after an underground fire was discovered not far from the radioactive waste was discovered in 2010.

The subsurface smoldering event' as it`s referred to by some officials is ongoing.