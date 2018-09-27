Firefighters help free dog’s head from block wall

MANTECA, CA (KTXL) – A dog found itself stuck between a block and a hard place Tuesday.

According to the Lathrop-Manteca Fire District, a resident called firefighters needing help freeing her dog’s head from a wall.

Firefighters and an animal control officer worked together to get Luna the dog out of the block wall using a pinch bar and a sledgehammer. They carefully removed a portion of the concrete to pull Luna’s head out safely.

The woman who owns Luna says her dog is just fine following the rescue. Yet, Luna probably learned a very valuable lesson about not sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong.

By Katelyn Stark, KTXL