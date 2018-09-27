× Hit-and-run driver kills 8-year-old as she waits for bus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck and killed an 8-year-old girl as she waited to board a school bus in Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports that that the crash happened Thursday morning. Initial reports described the vehicle that struck the girl as a white semi pulling a white trailer. But Joplin Police Department Capt. Trevor Duncan says authorities believe it may be a different vehicle.

Joplin Schools assistant superintendent Kerry Sachetta says, “Our hearts go out to the family.” The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released.