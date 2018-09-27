× Jury convicts Springfield man of 2014 fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a man has been convicted of chasing and fatally shooting another man in front of a Springfield home more than three years ago.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 45-year-old Jason Kumnick was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the December 2014 killing of Ben Jester.

Prosecutors said Kumnick got upset when he came home to find Jester hanging out with his girlfriend, smoking methamphetamine. They say Kumnick chased after Jester on his bicycle. Jester was shot to death minutes later in a nearby driveway.

Kumnick’s attorney, Dawn Calvin, described the homicide as a case of self-defense. Calvin said Jester attacked Kumnick with a wrench. Kumnick has past convictions, including for domestic assault.