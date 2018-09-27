Lea Thompson Interview

[ooyalaplayer_id=”c660b791c3704ff69d4162d7adb7c4a1″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”d2b3E6s5rDofer9uw9hhgMxCRs6U” code=”dmOWRiZzE6lt9AjbgLevMnFp3RM1IMuD”]

ST. LOUIS — Lea Thompson is known from her role in the iconic “Back to the Future” franchise. She also recently directed and starred in ‘The Year of Spectacular Men,’ appeared in ‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser’ on Netflix and will star in the upcoming modern adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ in theaters Friday, September 28th.

Lea Thompson joins us live from New York City.