Lindenwood University announces newly rescheduled TEDx event

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One week after canceling a campus event over a lack of funding, Lindenwood University announced Thursday that its TEDx event is back on.

The event, TEDxRitenourRoad, will take place on January 18, 2019 at Ritenour Auditorium from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, with a reception beforehand at 5:00 p.m.

Since the 1980s, TED talks have been held around the world to discuss technology, entertainment, and design.

Lindenwood University held its first TEDx talk in 2017. TEDx events are like the original international conference but, instead, focus on local ideas.

Speakers at TEDxRitenourRoad:

• SPEAKER 1 Stephanie Afful – Developing a healthy racial identity and acknowledging the water we swim is NOT EASY, but is necessary, and it is in that space where we will make the necessary waves; and waves is an acronym for witnessing, action, voice, empathy, and being a student.

• SPEAKER 2 DuEwa Frazier – Hip-hop as a global music form should be used to teach and discuss social justice for students in K-12 schools.

• SPEAKER 3 Narketta Sparkman-Key – We can learn something from the Black cultural approach to healing; we need similar unconventional methods to reduce suicide rates among black adolescents.

• SPEAKER 4 Sarah Garwood – For a patient I met almost 10 years ago, the most important question turned out to be the one I never asked.

• SPEAKER 5 Gina Keating – Every keystroke you make is carefully recorded, the time you log on and how much you spend watching, which scenes capture your attention – all this information goes into making the best choices for you; take a good look at the information you’re getting and decide if that’s the person you really are or if you are being siloed!

• SPEAKER 6 Laura Enk– Through the lens of a survivor, Laura will examine both the flaws in our approach to sexual assault prevention as well as the barriers to destigmatizing coming forward as a victim.

• SPEAKER 7 Jimmie Briggs– Race, gender, and socioeconomic status affect how just and equal the discourse is around the opiate crisis, lending itself to a “whitewashing” of the epidemic.