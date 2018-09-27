Man dies in accident at St. Louis fast food restaurant drive-thru

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Jack In The Box and Carls Jr. fast-food restaurant signs glow July 24, 2008 on the Figueroa Street Corridor of South Los Angeles area of Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles City Council committee has unanimously approved year-long moratorium on new fast-food restaurants in a 32-square-mile area, mostly in South Los Angeles, pending approval by the full council and the signature of Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to make it the law. South LA has the highest concentration of fast-food restaurants of the city, about 400, and only a few grocery stores. L.A. Councilwoman Jan Perry proposed the measure to try to reduce health problems associated with a diet high in fast-food, like obesity and diabetes, which plague many of the half-million people living there. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS – A man has died after an accident that happened as he reached for his food at a drive-thru window.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Charles Wood Jr. died Wednesday night at a Jack in the Box restaurant in St. Louis. Wood was from Velda City, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.
Police say Wood pulled up to the drive-thru window at an angle. He apparently opened his door and leaned out to try and reach his food. The car was in reverse and suddenly accelerated backward, pinning Wood against a tree.
Wood suffered injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com