× McCaskill says Ford testified ‘courageously’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says Christine Blasey Ford testified “courageously” and says her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “concerning.”

Ford on Thursday testified and answered questions about her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. He denies the allegation.

McCaskill in a Thursday statement said the claims should be investigated by the Judiciary Committee and FBI before the Senate moves forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

But McCaskill repeated that her decision to vote against Kavanaugh is based on his opinions on dark money.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in November in states won by President Donald Trump.

She faces Republican challenger Josh Hawley, who described the hearing as a “circus.” He says Democrats have “launched an ambush on a good man.”