× Missouri homicide suspect dead in another county

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Authorities say a suspect in a southeast Missouri homicide has killed himself after a standoff with law enforcement.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said in a news release that deputies responded to a wellbeing check around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and found a man dead. The Southeast Missourian reports that the release says the suspect in the man’s death was located later Wednesday at a hotel about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away in New Madrid County with a female hostage.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but the release says the suspect killed himself after speaking with them. The release says the hostage wasn’t harmed. The suspect and victim’s names weren’t immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.