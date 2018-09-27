× Missouri teacher, volunteer charged with child sex crimes

CAMERON, Mo. — A northwest Missouri teacher and volunteer has been charged with child sex crimes.

KMBC-TV reports that William “Derek” Williams, of Cameron, was charged Wednesday with statutory sodomy and three counts each of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Williams worked with Cameron High School’s multimedia class for one hour a day. He also directed school musicals and plays.

Earlier this month, Cameron R1 Superintendent Matt Robinson put Williams on administrative leave, pending the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Robinson says a process will now start with the Board of Education to determine Williams’ future with the district.

Williams also volunteered at several community organizations, including Camp Quality Northwest Missouri, a camp for children with cancer.