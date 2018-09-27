× Money Saver- Kitchen appliances at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS- Do you need some help in the kitchen? Check out these small appliances from toastmaster at Kohls.

Right now you can get one for $5 after rebate. Here is how it works, the price drops from $29.99 to $18.99 then send in a rebate to get a $14 Kohl’s visa prepaid card back by mail. So your total price after rebate is $4.99.

Choose from seven appliances from a toaster, to slow cooker, and hand mixer. Look for in-store pick up to save on shipping.

Make sure to download the rebate form it’s only available online.

