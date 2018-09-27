O’Fallon police searching for suspects involved in a string of car burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - O’Fallon police are trying to track down suspects linked to a recent string of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight Saturday, September 22.

The suspects targeted three subdivisions in the area Fairwood Hills, Lincoln Farms, and Springfield at Lincoln Farms. Home surveillance video shows the five suspects walking across one homeowner's lawn in the wee hours of the night.

The police department is reminding residents to lock car doors and assure all car windows are completely closed, assure all valuables are removed and turn on outside lights to illuminate the exterior of homes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video can call O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department at 618-624-4545 ext 0.