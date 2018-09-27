× Recipe: Naked Bacon Wrapped Egg Muffins

INGREDIENTS:

6 slices of lean turkey bacon

10 oz. egg whites

1 small whole egg

1/2 red bell pepper

1 oz. baby spinach

1 oz. yellow onion

1/2 clove garlic

½ tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat the oven to 350 F Coat a muffin pan or 6 muffin forms with a little cooking spray. Wrap a slice of bacon around the inside of each of the muffin forms and put a little spinach at the bottom of each.

Chop onions, and garlic finely and sauté for a few minutes until the onions are translucent.

Take the onion mix off the stove and divide it evenly between the 6 muffin forms, placing it on top of the spinach.

Chop bell pepper and add to the muffin forms. Combine egg whites, whole egg, salt and pepper and whisk them together. Pour the egg mixture into the muffin forms so it just covers the veggies. Bake for 25 minutes.

