× ‘Sample ballot’ created for St. Louis County residents ahead of November election

ST. ANN, Mo. — The St. Louis County Board of Elections has released an online “sample ballot” for the upcoming November midterm elections. This is a new feature for county voters as they can go to the election board website and select their precinct to see what all is on the ballot for them.

This sample ballot was made in effort to combat the fact that this will be one of the longest ballots in recent history and will take more time at the polls.

“Because our goal is to ensure voters feel confident casting their vote, we are working to provide all voters with easy access to a sample ballot,” explained Democratic Director of Elections Eric Fey in a press release from the St. Louis County Election Board.

The sample ballot is now available online but all registered county voters will receive a notice of election card in the mail that will include the sample ballot one week before the midterm elections.

The sample ballot is available at the election board website.