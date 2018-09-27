× Silver Alert issued for missing Pagedale teenager

PAGEDALE, Mo. –The Pagedale Police Department has issued an “endangered silver” advisory for a 15-year-old teen who left her home and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, Ashunee Armstrong contacted her father through Facebook video chat and made the indication that she may intend to harm herself Monday, September 24. She was last seen in the 6000 block of Julian Ave at 9:20 p.m.

Police described Armstrong as an African-American teen, standing 5’04”, weighing120 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, with multicolored shoes or white flip-flops.

Investigators believe she may be with Shaunshakira Anderson who they describe as a possible suspect or associate. Anderson is a black female, with black hair, brown eyes, and light complexion.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pagedale Police Department at 636-529-8210.