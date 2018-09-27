Song of the Day – 4U – A Symphonic Celebration of Prince

Although he may no longer be on with us, his music will live on forever. Prince is widely regarded as one of the best musicians ever to live, and one of the greatest showmen of all time. On Sunday, October 14 you can celebrate his greatest hits at The Fabulous Fox Theatre!

The first and only estate-approved Prince celebration, 4U will present the music of Prince like never before, with a full symphony orchestra. Throughout the course of the evening Prince’s extensive musical catalog will be represented, we’ll hear his greatest hits as well as some of his lesser-known gems in this musical celebration. Questlove, an avid Prince fan, has helped curate the music and arrangements.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, September 27th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.