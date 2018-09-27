St. Louis County police to play wheelchair basketball team for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Some St. Louis County police officers will ditch their patrol cars on Friday night to hit the basketball court for a fundraiser.

The officers will be playing a game against the Junior Rolling Rams, the only youth wheelchair basketball team in the region.

The fundraiser will help raise money to pay for the team's expenses, like when they travel hours away for games. It will also help replace some of the older wheelchairs.

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at De Smet Jesuit High School. Tickets are $4 at the door and $10 for a

family. The team hopes to raise $12,000.

More information can be found on the St. Louis Rolling Rams Facebook page.