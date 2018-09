Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Everyone has them those " aha" moments when a key part of life clicks in our brain. St. Louis’ premier women’s speaker series Aha Women’s Speaker Series will be held at Stifel Theatre, Thursday, Oct. 4 starting at noon.

Dawn Harper-Nelson is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning the gold medal in 2008 Olympic Beijing and the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London in the women`s 100-meter hurdles.

She joined FOX 2 with her "aha" moment to be shared at an upcoming speaker series.