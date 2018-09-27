The Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company serving up new fall-flavored treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - With over 50,000 visitors each year The Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate has become a popular St. Louis tourist destination. FOX2 Katherine Hessel was live at factories expanded facility with a showcase of what they have for fall.

The factory offers free tours 6-days-a-week. You will be able to see, hear, smell and taste chocolates right in front of your eyes, and also watch candy makers hand make chocolates.

To schedule a tour visit www.chocolatechocolate.com

NEW Chocolate Factory

5025 Pattison Ave.

Saint Louis, Missouri 63110

(314) 338-3501