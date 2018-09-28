32nd Annual Saint Charles Oktoberfest September 28-30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES - October starts on Monday, but the fun of Oktoberfest starts Friday, September 28.

The 32nd annual St. Charles Oktoberfest begins Friday at Frontier Park. Organizers say it's the largest Oktoberfest in Missouri, drawing nearly 11,000 guests.

There will be lots of festivities, contests including barrel rolling, stein hoisting, bratwurst eating, and the Weiner dog derby. This year’s entertainment includes over 20 different bands and entertainers from five different stages, including Oppenheimer Express, an authentic German band, and ten-time headliner.