Alorton Mayor facing several charges for impersonating an officer

ALORTON, Il. – The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting the Mayor of Alorton Illinois, Jo Ann Reed, Is facing several charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer.

The paper reports a driver called Illinois State Police September 15th to report they spotted Mayor Reed weaving in and out of traffic along I-64 while driving a black police car with flashing lights.

Reed is facing two counts of official misconduct and one count of possessing oscillating lights.