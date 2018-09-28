“Be There” campaign set to help reduce veteran suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Dr. Keita Franklin, the Executive Director of the Suicide Prevention for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, joins FOX 2 the show Friday talking about reducing veteran suicide.

The U.S. Department of veterans affairs is working to improve the health and well-being of our nation`s veterans with the new "Be There" campaign. This campaign is set to reduce veteran suicides through support and education. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to expand available mental health services and suicide prevention resources.

