CHESTERFIELD. Mo. - Big giant fun for the family this weekend will have you and the kids jumping for joy.

The Big Bounce America will be at the Chesterfield Athletic Complex Friday through Sunday. You and the little ones can explore the massive playground. It has obstacle courses, basketball courts, giant slides, and a ball pit. There is even a stage in the center with a professional DJ.

Tickets range from $12-21 depending on your age.