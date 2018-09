× Boil order issued for St. Clair, Missouri

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — The entire city of St. Clair is under a boil order the next for the next 3-4 days.

City Administrator Travis Dierker says the boil order is because of a water main break that happened Thursday.

Although there have been no confirmed bacteria or contamination in the public water system, city officials advise boiling water for at least five minutes before using for drinking or cooking as a precaution.