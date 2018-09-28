× Earthquakes hit Indonesia, including 7.5-magnitude tremor near Palu

At least one person died and 10 were injured, according to Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency, after a series of earthquakes struck the island of Sulawesi on Friday afternoon.

Initial reports from the agency say dozens of buildings collapsed in Palu City in the Donggala region of Sulawesi.

Evacuations are underway and people have been advised to remain alert and outside their homes.

The first in a series of tremors was felt at 3 p.m. (4 a.m. ET) 35 miles north of Palu, according to the United States Geological Survey. The largest shock — with a magnitude of 7.5 — was detected 50 miles north of Palu, according to USGS.

The shaking of the 7.5-magnitude tremor was “severe” and the likely damage following the quake “moderate to heavy,” the USGS said.

Following the initial tremors, an early tsunami warning was issued by the Indonesian meteorological agency, but it was later lifted.

Local media reports that the airport at Palu has been closed until Saturday evening.

The quakes come a month after a trio of earthquakes hit several islands in the South Pacific and Indonesia, including Lombok, which is still recovering from the effects of an August 5 earthquake that killed more than 430 people.