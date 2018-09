Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO — Police are looking for two suspects that snuck into an Ellisville home and took items inside. The burglary happened in the 900 block of Barbara Ann Lane on Thursday, September 20th.

Pictures of the suspects were captured with a home surveillance camera along with vehicles believed to belong to the men. Anyone with any information on these two men is asked to call the Ellisville Police Department immediately.