ST. LOUIS, MO — It's the final work week for FOX 2 and KPLR General Manager Spencer Koch. The two stations held a going away party for our beloved GM this afternoon. He has been the boss in St. Louis for the last 23-years.

Reflecting on his 48-year career in the business Koch said, "We are a force in community service that truly reflects the spirit of St. Louis. It`s been a great run."

Spencer Koch officially retires on Monday October 1st.