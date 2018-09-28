Kansas City bank robber’s ex-wives identify him to FBI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years for federal prison for robbing a bank inside a Kansas City hospital.

Jimmy Lee Bozeman, of Drexel, was sentenced for stealing $1,450 in March of a bank inside Truman Medical Center.

The Kansas City Star reports that while looking for the suspect FBI agents interviewed Bozeman’s former wife and his wife at the time, who is no longer his wife.

Both women identified Bozeman as the robber pictured in a surveillance photo from the bank. Several hospital employees also recognized Bozeman as a former patient.

Bozeman pleaded guilty in June.

He was previously convicted for a 2009 bank robbery in Independence.