× Kansas crash kills college student returning from St. Louis

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – A University of Kansas student has been killed in a crash as he returned to the campus after spending homecoming weekend at his alma mater in St. Louis.

The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Charlie Gillis, of St. Louis, was injured Monday in Leavenworth County, Kansas, after a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of his sport utility vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gillis struck the middle axle of the truck, spun out and hit the front of another vehicle. He died Tuesday at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

The Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School said in a statement that Gillis had just spent homecoming weekend there and was returning to the university. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.