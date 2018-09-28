Kevin Johnson details on the top acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest music and comedy shows coming to town.
Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:
- Eric Church's "Double Down Tour," January 25-26 at the Enterprise Center
- Harry Connick Jr.'s "New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration...Holiday Edition" December 20, Stifel Theatre
- Tom Segura, May 31 at the Stifel Theatre
105.7 The Point Hoho Shows
- Young The Giant, Grandson, November 8
- Smashing Pumpkins, December 1 at Stifel theatre
- The Revivalists, December 8 at The Pageant
- Meg Myers, The Blue Stones, December 7 at Delmar Hall
- 95.5 the lou's district rhythm series with Keri Hilson, Bobby Valentino, November 4 at Ballpark Village
- Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven, December 31 at The Pageant
- 2cellos, feb. 21, Chaifetz Arena
- An Evening with Thunderhead: The Rush Experience, December 1 at The Pageant
- Pale Divine, December 15 at The Pageant
- Here Come the Mummies, The Saturday Boys, October 19 at Delmar hall (sold out)
- Girls Night Out Tour with Mandisa, Friday at Family Arena
- Alison Krauss, Saturday at Alton Amphitheater
- Sting, Shaggy, Monday at The Pageant