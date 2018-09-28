Kevin Johnson details on the top acts coming to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest music and comedy shows coming to town.

Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:

Eric Church's "Double Down Tour," January 25-26 at the Enterprise Center

Harry Connick Jr.'s "New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration...Holiday Edition" December 20, Stifel Theatre

Tom Segura, May 31 at the Stifel Theatre

105.7 The Point Hoho Shows

Young The Giant, Grandson, November 8

Smashing Pumpkins, December 1 at Stifel theatre

The Revivalists, December 8 at The Pageant

Meg Myers, The Blue Stones, December 7 at Delmar Hall