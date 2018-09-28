Kevin Johnson details on the top acts coming to St. Louis

Posted 12:19 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:31AM, September 28, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — What are some of the top acts coming to St. Louis? St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin Johnson has the latest music and comedy shows coming to town.

Check out some of these acts coming to St. Louis:

  • Eric Church's "Double Down Tour," January 25-26 at the Enterprise Center
  • Harry Connick Jr.'s "New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration...Holiday Edition" December 20, Stifel Theatre
  • Tom Segura, May 31 at the Stifel Theatre

105.7 The Point Hoho Shows

  • Young The Giant, Grandson, November 8
  • Smashing Pumpkins, December 1 at Stifel theatre
  • The Revivalists, December 8 at The Pageant
  • Meg Myers, The Blue Stones, December 7 at Delmar Hall

 

  • 95.5 the lou's district rhythm series with Keri Hilson, Bobby Valentino, November 4 at Ballpark Village
  • Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven, December 31 at The Pageant
  • 2cellos, feb. 21, Chaifetz Arena
  • An Evening with Thunderhead: The Rush Experience, December 1 at The Pageant
  • Pale Divine, December 15 at The Pageant
  • Here Come the Mummies, The Saturday Boys, October 19 at Delmar hall  (sold out)
  • Girls Night Out Tour with Mandisa, Friday at Family Arena
  • Alison Krauss, Saturday at Alton Amphitheater
  • Sting, Shaggy, Monday at The Pageant