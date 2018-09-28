× MLB announces schedule for possible tiebreaker games Monday

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Cardinals’ hopes of seeing the postseason took another hit Friday with the club’s 8-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. If the Los Angeles Dodgers win against the San Francisco Giants Friday night, they can eliminate the Cardinals from playoff contention Saturday or Sunday with a single win or a St. Louis loss.

But in the event the Cardinals are still alive Monday and tied with either the Dodgers or Rockies, they would host that team at Busch Stadium Monday afternoon. Late Friday afternoon, Major League baseball announced the schedule in the event tiebreaker games are necessary to decide the winner of the National League’s Central and West Divisions and the the slotting of the two Wild Cards teams. All games would be televised by ESPN.

Monday, October 1st

If One Game, 3:09 p.m.:

Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs for National League Central Title

or

Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers for National League West Title

or

Colorado Rockies/Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals for Second NL Wild Card

If Two Games:

12:05 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs

for National League Central Title

3:09 p.m. Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

for National League West Title

or

3:09 p.m. Colorado Rockies/Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals

The NL Wild Card game is supposed to be played Tuesday night, but there is still a possibility that a Tuesday tiebreaker game would still be necessary. Major League Baseball has not announced those details yet.